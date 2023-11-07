Seriously? Heritage Foundation publishes 180-day plan for dictatorship

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Heritage Foundation plans to turn the US into a dictatorship

Seriously? The respected Heritage Foundation plans to turn America into a dictatorship? Hard to believe, but their plan is public: Project 2025. Unlike Heritage’s 1980 transition plan for the Reagan administration, this plan intends to massively expand Presidential power. Most of its authors are from the Trump administration. However, it claims the plan will be used by any like-minded presidential candidate.

Project 2025 would: 1) deploy the military against Americans inside the US; 2) wrest fiscal control from Congress to the President; and 3) replace up to 50,000 civil servants with political supporters. Heritage has already recruited hundreds at the Iowa State Fair.

Imagine bringing 50,000 people to D.C. with instructions to “drain the swamp.” What do you think would happen to files, offices, vehicles, and equipment?

If you don’t believe this is being seriously planned by powerful people, read Project 2025’s 1000-page “180-day playbook.” It’s public at the Project 2025 website. Or read reports about it from the AP wire service, Newsweek, The Atlantic, WBUR, PBS and more.

NH has little control over who becomes President. But we can choose a governor who will stand firm against Trump or any other dictator’s efforts to impact our state.

Kelly Ayotte told WMUR on July 30, 2023, that she would back Trump if he wins the presidential primary. Neither Cinde Warmington, Chuck Morse, nor Joyce Craig has offered to back the former President.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? You can comment on this piece in the DISQUS comment section below. Have your own issues? Submit your thoughtful prose on topics of general interest to publisher@manchesterinklink.com, subject line: The Soapbox.