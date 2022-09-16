September Art on the Wall at City Hall showcases the work of 2 local artists with unique world views

MANCHESTER, NH – Local artists Jozimar Matimano and Fallon Rae will be hanging select pieces of their work at City Hall Friday as part of Manchester Art Commission’s ongoing Art on the Wall series. Their work will be available for viewing during business hours through the end of the month.

Matimano, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resettled in Manchester in 2016 with his family, who sought refuge here. He has since invested in his artistic talent through education and mentorship and has produced an impressive body of work that reflects his personal journey as an immigrant with bold statements about life, politics and the human experience. Learn more at jozimarmatimano.com

Rae, a New England-based painter and organizer explores aspects of naturism and shamanism, inner exploration and interconnectedness through her work, and the symbiotic links between humanity and the natural world. You can see more of Fallon’s work on their website www.FallonRae.com or on all social media platforms @Fallonraeart.

The Manchester Art Commission will have a booth during this weekend’s grand finale of the Citywide Arts Festival. Artists are encouraged to stop by and apply for the Art on the Wall program. There will also be a survey for the public to gauge interest in future community art projects.