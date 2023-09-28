September 2023 Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.
What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court
MANCHESTER, NH – The Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury handed up 284 indictments for September which included second-degree murder charges for a city man in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend; a manslaughter indictment connected to a toddler’s death last year from fentanyl exposure; and a negligent homicide charge for a driver in the death of a pedestrian in a motor vehicle collision.
According to police, Dentremont was driving a black Honda Civic near Pine and Merrimack streets on June 7, 2023 when it collided with a white GMC pickup truck. Two pedestrians were struck as a result of the collision: C.O., the 47-year-old man who died, and a 34-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.
Robert Eastman, 54, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the June 14, 2023 stabbing death of Laurie MacLellan, 59, of 297 Hanover St.
The murder counts accuse Eastman of recklessly causing her death. He also was indicted on two counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Police went to MacLellan’s apartment about 2 a.m. on June 15, 2023 to check on her after receiving a call concerning her well-being.
When police arrived, they found MacLellan dead. She had been stabbed in the face and abdomen.
The falsifying physical evidence indictments allege Eastman cleaned blood off himself and cleaned or removed blood from the crime scene.
Idris Terrell, 36, l/k/a of 77 Maple St., #2, was indicted for manslaughter and reckless conduct in the Oct. 14, 2022 death of Ezekiel Cassy who died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
Last March, Ezekiel’s father, Claudy Cassy, 35, then of 77 Maple St., Apt. 2, was indicted on manslaughter and drug possession offenses
Terrell is charged with acting in concert with Claudy Cassy, and recklessly causing Ezekiel’s death by exposing him to the deadly drug.
Hillary Dentremont, 29, of 172 Douglas St., #2, was indicted for negligent homicide in the June 7, 2023 death of a 47-year-old man. Dentremont was allegedly driving under the influence of cannabis when she caused the death of C.O.
Gage Johnson, 28, of 414 Cedar St., #2, faces the prospect of life in prison after being indicted on eight drug offenses. One of the charges accuses him of selling more than 5 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 10, 2023, after being convicted of a prior offense. Four of the eight drug charges carry sentences of up to life in prison because of his prior convictions.
Others indicted included:
- Abraham Aguasvivas Lacen, 22, l/k/a in the Valley Street jail, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of burglary. On March 3, 2022, Lacen is accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in the home of E.S. with the intent to rape her. He allegedly used force to push the 16-year-old girl onto the bed, inserting his penis into her vagina when she said, “no,” and told her “You’re not going to leave me.”
- Kosta Arabaxhi, 21, of 196 Second St., #2, reckless conduct. On May 26, 2023, Arabaxhi is accused of discharging a firearm while others were present, placing them in danger of serious bodily injury.
- Brianna Bigelow, 28, of Danbury, Conn., two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On Feb, 7, 2022 and again on Feb. 16, 2022, Bigelow is accused of taking more than $1,501 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at 1500 South Willow St.
- Robert Conway, 22, of 90 Canton St., 2R, two counts of domestic violence, simple assault, and one charge of criminal threatening. On May 14, 2022, Conway is accused of punching L.S., an intimate partner, in the face and pulling her hair, having previously been convicted of violating a protective order within the last six years. The criminal threatening offense accuses him, for the purpose of terrifying L.S., of telling her, “I will put you the fuck down.”
- Rudy De Los Santos Santana, 42, of 24 Chase Ave., four counts of second-degree assault. On June 15, 2023, De Los Santos Santana is accused of choking his wife and punching her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.
- Jason Desautels, 50, of 23 Davis Road, Londonderry, aggravated driving under the influence. On March 8, 2023 in Manchester, Desautels was driving under the influence of liquor when he was involved in a collision seriously injuring A.F.
- Benjamin Dexter, 25, of 34 Hospital Ave., two counts of indecent exposure/sex act. On July 20, 2023, Dexter is accused of performing sexual acts with another while at a public pond where children under the age of 16 were present.
- Phineas Fogg, 40, of 110 Long Pond Road, Washington, NH, receiving stolen property. On July 18, 2022 in Hillsboro, Fogg is accused of retaining a heavy-duty construction front loader, property of Outdoor Pride, and valued at more than $1,500, knowing it was stolen or believing it was probably stolen.
- Adam Forty Acosta, 28, of 281 Dubuque St., two counts of manufacture of child sexual abuse images; felonious sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy; computer services, use prohibited; and transmission of a lewd image to a child. Between Aug 1, 2022 and December 2022, Acosta is accused of creating videos of B.M., aged 14, engaged in sexual intercourse from the front and behind, and engaging in sexual intercourse with the child. He also is accused of sending a photo of his erect penis to the child.
- Todd K. Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Mass., five counts of simple assault and one charge of witness tampering. On Jan. 31, 2023, as an on-duty correctional officer at the Valley Street jail, Gordon is accused of pushing inmate O.Q. into a door and striking O.Q. in the head. The witness tampering indictment accuses him of telling S.F. not to say anything about the assaults on O.Q,
- Cooper Herb, 21, of 298 Hanover St., second-degree assault, deadly weapon. On July 20 2023, Herb is accused of striking J.J. with an aluminum crutch causing injury.
- Mark Hilton, 61, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, physically helpless victim. On July 25, 2023, Hilton is accused of digitally penetrating C.C. and “causing an intrusion, however slight, into the genital opening of C.C with his mouth” while at the time she was helpless to resist.
- Brandon Limardo, 27, of 223 Hayward St., kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, and possession of cocaine. On June 23, Limardo is accused of acting in concert with Edwin Soto when he caused bodily injury to J.S. when he struck J.C. with a child’s scooter and a large wooden stick. The kidnapping indictment alleges he confined J.C. under his control with the purpose of committing first-degree assault.
- Kayla Lonergan, 27, of 15 Harwich Court, theft by unauthorized taking. On June 7, 2023, Lonergan is accused of stealing a 2023 Buick Encore belonging to D.C.
- Michael Martel, 18, of 210 Fifth Range Road, Suncook, first-degree assault and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On July 1, 2023, in Manchester, Martel is accused of shooting A.S.
- Jason Martinez Morales, 29, l/k/a, the Valley Street jail, domestic violence-related kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threatening, second-degree assault, stalking subsequent (eight counts); and criminal restraint. On July 28, 2019, Morales is accused of pushing M.Q., an intimate partner, away from her friends, while holding a knife to her back and threatening to stab her. He then allegedly forced her into his vehicle and drove away. He also is accused of biting her on the lip. Between June 2 and Aug. 18, 2023, he allegedly made repeated calls or had people call M.Q. when bail conditions barred him from contacting her.
- Kevin McDougal, 36, of 31 Andrew St., Apt. 23, two counts criminal threatening and burglary. On July 4, 2023, McDougal is accused of pointing a handgun at T.A., an intimate partner, and demanding his stuff. He also is accused of displaying a handgun while arguing with I.S. and saying, “You won’t do shit.” The burglary count alleges that on the night of July 4, 2023, he entered T.A.’s residence while armed with a handgun and with the intent to commit criminal threatening.
- Edgardo Molina, 35, of 13 Howard Lane, New Boston, first-degree assault. On July 27, 2023, Molina is accused of stabbing or slashing L.S. in the arm with a knife causing a laceration.
- Kenneth Moore, 45, of 455 Pine St., criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On July 14, Moore is accused of approaching M.B. while holding a knife and saying, “You think you’re so tough now.”
- Mark Nuttall, 60, of 30 Amherst Drive, Derry, gross lewdness in presence of a child. On Aug. 6, 2023 in Manchester, Nuttall is accused of rubbing his genitals in the presence of a child under the age of 16.
- James O’Neill, 60, of 39 Hospital Ave., two counts of indecent exposure/sexual act. On July 20, 2023, O’Neill is accused of performing a sexual act on another at a public pond with children nearby.
- Deng Rag, 38, of the FIT shelter, 199 Manchester St., second-degree assault. On June 30, 2023, Rag is accused of hitting D.B. on the head with a piece of wood, resulting in head injuries.
- Patrick Reardon, 39, of 85 Wright Drive, New Boston, 12 counts of possession of child sex abuse images. On April 19, 2023 in Hollis, Reardon allegedly possessed videos of young girls engaging in explicit sex acts with adults.
- Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 26, of 18 Dubuque St., #3, one count each of first and second-degree assault. On May 9, 2023, Rivera-Perez is accused of punching J.H. in the face, inflicting fractures.
- Shaun Robinson, 34, of 159 South Main St., 2R, two counts of being an armed career criminal; possession of psilocybin mushrooms; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and criminal threatening. On Aug. 23, 2023, Robinson is accused of threatening T.M. when he walked toward her and said he was going to shoot her and that he was going to start blasting. On June 19 and June 25, 2023, he is accused of possessing a Taurus G3C 9 mm pistol, having previously been convicted of three felonies, and also being in possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
- Robbin Schwartzenhauer, 39, of Detroit, MI, burglary, attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer and attempted escape. On July 8, 2023 in Peterborough, Schwartzenhauer is accused of entering 509 Wilton Road with the intent to commit criminal mischief. When confronted by Sgt. Boggis, Schwartzenhauer allegedly tried to take the officer’s firearm and then ran.
- Erik Shepard, 38, of 640 Union St., #2, first-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence. On Aug. 27, 2023, Shepard is accused of injuring A.B. with a knife and then getting rid of the weapon when police began to investigate the incident.
- Edwin F. Soto, 32, of 223 Hayward St., attempted first-degree assault and kidnapping. On June 23, 2023, Soto is accused of confining JC and trying to stab JC with a flathead screwdriver.
- Dominick Tarallo, 60, of 241 Pine St., possession of child sexual abuse image. On Nov. 22, 2021, Tarallo is accused of possessing a video of a prepubescent girl being raped.
- Jacob Tarr, 19, of 43 Indian Falls Road, New Boston, two counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. On Jan. 24, 2023 in New Boston, Tarr is accused of possessing two videos, one of an 8 to 10-year-old girl performing oral sex on a male and another of a naked boy masturbating.
- Sergio Torres, 25, of 184 Garden Drive, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; four counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and criminal mischief. On June 22, 2023, Torres is accused of giving Alex Wilks a gun which he then pointed at the public. On June 22 and June 23, 2023, Torres allegedly waved a firearm in a parking lot near apartment buildings; brandished a firearm in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru line; brandished a firearm in the area of the 7-Eleven on Maple Street; and caused more than $1,500 in damage to a Honda Civic belonging to A.E. by striking it multiple times.
- Wilks, 24, of 234 Central St., was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and reckless conduct. On June 22, 2023, he is accused of pointing a firearm, with his finger on the trigger, towards a busy sidewalk while in a vehicle. He allegedly was in possession of the gun on two different days, once in June 2023 and another time in May 2023.
- Michael Vinagro, 34, of 27 Penacook St., 2, eight count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. On March 22, 2023, in Mont Vernon, Vinagro is accused of sending an image and videos of R.S., engaging in sex with Vinagro, to her husband. R.S. did not consent to the dissemination
- John Willis, 21, of 480 Chestnut St., domestic violence. On May 29, 2023, Willis is accused of placing A.Q., an intimate partner, in fear of imminent bodily injury when he took out a handgun, twirled it around his finger, pointed it at her and said, if she “called her friends to help her there would be a shootout.”