September 2023 Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record. What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court

MANCHESTER, NH – The Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury handed up 284 indictments for September which included second-degree murder charges for a city man in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend; a manslaughter indictment connected to a toddler’s death last year from fentanyl exposure; and a negligent homicide charge for a driver in the death of a pedestrian in a motor vehicle collision.

Robert Eastman, 54, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the June 14, 2023 stabbing death of Laurie MacLellan, 59, of 297 Hanover St.

The murder counts accuse Eastman of recklessly causing her death. He also was indicted on two counts of falsifying physical evidence.

Police went to MacLellan’s apartment about 2 a.m. on June 15, 2023 to check on her after receiving a call concerning her well-being.

When police arrived, they found MacLellan dead. She had been stabbed in the face and abdomen.

The falsifying physical evidence indictments allege Eastman cleaned blood off himself and cleaned or removed blood from the crime scene.

Idris Terrell, 36, l/k/a of 77 Maple St., #2, was indicted for manslaughter and reckless conduct in the Oct. 14, 2022 death of Ezekiel Cassy who died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Last March, Ezekiel’s father, Claudy Cassy, 35, then of 77 Maple St., Apt. 2, was indicted on manslaughter and drug possession offenses

Terrell is charged with acting in concert with Claudy Cassy, and recklessly causing Ezekiel’s death by exposing him to the deadly drug.

Hillary Dentremont, 29, of 172 Douglas St., #2, was indicted for negligent homicide in the June 7, 2023 death of a 47-year-old man. Dentremont was allegedly driving under the influence of cannabis when she caused the death of C.O.

According to police, Dentremont was driving a black Honda Civic near Pine and Merrimack streets on June 7, 2023 when it collided with a white GMC pickup truck. Two pedestrians were struck as a result of the collision: C.O., the 47-year-old man who died, and a 34-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.

Gage Johnson, 28, of 414 Cedar St., #2, faces the prospect of life in prison after being indicted on eight drug offenses. One of the charges accuses him of selling more than 5 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 10, 2023, after being convicted of a prior offense. Four of the eight drug charges carry sentences of up to life in prison because of his prior convictions.

Others indicted included:

Abraham Aguasvivas Lacen, 22, l/k/a in the Valley Street jail, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of burglary. On March 3, 2022, Lacen is accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in the home of E.S. with the intent to rape her. He allegedly used force to push the 16-year-old girl onto the bed, inserting his penis into her vagina when she said, “no,” and told her “You’re not going to leave me.”