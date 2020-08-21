September 13: 2 guys, 2 pianos, lots of laughs and fun at The Majestic Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith Belanger and Robert Dionne as they play your favorites “tag-team” style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.

Live performance will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page St., Manchester.

Limited In-person tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7460. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.

About Keith Belanger: Keith Belanger has been playing the piano and singing since he was six years old. From being a church organist to singing lead vocals in a rock band as well as working as a theater music director and actor, Keith loves to play and loves to sing. He is the music minister at Grace Episcopal Church in Concord NH, and an entertainer at The Front Porch Piano Bar & Restaurant in Ogunquit, ME, in addition to working as a freelance musician (have keyboard, will travel!). He is also the resident music director at the Majestic Theatre in Manchester. Keith has worked with many other groups in Northern New England including Windham Actors Guild, the Village Players of Wolfeboro, the Pentucket Players and many others. By day, Keith is a professional driver and Operations Supervisor for Premier Coach, and their Warner, NH Terminal Supervisor. When Keith isn’t making music, he enjoys spending time with his beautiful and supportive wife Becca and their three sons: Conor, Jacob, and Hunter.

About Robert Dionne : Robert Dionne is the founding and artistic director of The Majestic Theatre in Manchester, NH. Robert has a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Maine (Orono), where he studied a complete coursework in Music Education, Vocal and Instrumental Performance. Active in the local NH theatre scene, Robert has worked as a Producer, Director, Musical Director, and Actor with many area theatre companies over the years, including The Majestic Theatre, StageCoach Productions, Community Players of Concord, Leddy Center, New Thalian Players, Nottingham Theatre Project, Hampstead Middle School Drama, Nashua Theatre Guild, Manchester Community Players/Second Stage, and Murder and Mayhem Productions. Robert is the Director of The “VOLUNTAIRES”, a 30+ member community choir that has been performing for local health care and assisted living facilities in southern NH for over 35 years. Also an entertainer at The Front Porch Piano Bar & Restaurant in Ogunquit, ME. Robert loves to sing and share music.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.