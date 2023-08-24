Sept. 9: Ted Herbert Music School to host faculty recital, public welcome

MANCHESTER, NH – The community is welcome to join the Ted Herbert Music School for its faculty recital on Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m. Performances include solos, duets and trios by several members of the faculty including Mitchell Bailey, Nicole Brooks, John Chouinard, Trisha Craig, Robert Dionne, Jocelyn Duford, Diane Francoeur, Nick Gendron, Jeff Samataro and Jackie Ward.

The instructors will also be joined by a few advanced students currently taking lessons at Ted Herbert’s Music School.

“This is a great opportunity to hear a range of music and see first hand the talented and skilled faculty here at Ted’s,” said School Administrator Robert Dionne. We invite our students, families and community members to come enjoy a fun morning of music.

There is no cost to attend this recital held at the Ted Herbert Music School & Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page St. in Manchester.

About us

Ted Herbert Music School has been Making Music in the Community for Over 60 Years! Our instructors are some of the finest musicians and teachers in the New England area. We are thrilled to be a part of The Majestic Theatre family since January of 2016. The Majestic is honored to continue the long tradition created by The Herbert family in offering quality affordable lessons for all ages and quality affordable instrument rentals for our community. For more information about private lessons, instrument rentals and other opportunities please visit www.tedherbert.com or contact the lesson office at 603-669-7469.