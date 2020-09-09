Sept. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,517 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (2).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 719 (10 percent) of 7,517 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.
DHHS has no additional deaths to report.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|7,517
|Recovered
|6,842 (91%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|433 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|242
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|719 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|9
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|224,432
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|30,223
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|43,486
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,042
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|1,775
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|9/2
|9/3
|9/4
|9/5
|9/6
|9/7
|9/8
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|812
|713
|442
|617
|483
|696
|803
|652
|LabCorp
|753
|634
|633
|424
|667
|39
|728
|554
|Quest Diagnostics
|468
|2,594
|1,871
|2,148
|1,512
|827
|445
|1,409
|Mako Medical
|0
|9
|31
|12
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|613
|728
|731
|616
|315
|196
|535
|533
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|316
|222
|177
|207
|151
|197
|152
|203
|Other Laboratory*
|151
|169
|101
|220
|182
|90
|31
|135
|Total
|3,113
|5,069
|3,986
|4,244
|3,310
|2,045
|2,695
|3,495
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|9/2
|9/3
|9/4
|9/5
|9/6
|9/7
|9/8
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|8
|5
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Quest Diagnostics
|35
|59
|48
|35
|3
|2
|41
|32
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|9
|8
|8
|4
|0
|0
|9
|5
|Other Laboratory*
|8
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Total
|60
|77
|72
|44
|3
|2
|60
|45
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.