Sept. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,517 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (2).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 719 (10 percent) of 7,517 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,517 Recovered 6,842 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 433 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 242 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 719 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 224,432 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,223 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,486 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,042 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,775

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 812 713 442 617 483 696 803 652 LabCorp 753 634 633 424 667 39 728 554 Quest Diagnostics 468 2,594 1,871 2,148 1,512 827 445 1,409 Mako Medical 0 9 31 12 0 0 1 8 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 613 728 731 616 315 196 535 533 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 316 222 177 207 151 197 152 203 Other Laboratory* 151 169 101 220 182 90 31 135 Total 3,113 5,069 3,986 4,244 3,310 2,045 2,695 3,495 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 Daily Average LabCorp 8 5 8 5 0 0 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 35 59 48 35 3 2 41 32 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 8 8 4 0 0 9 5 Other Laboratory* 8 5 8 0 0 0 10 4 Total 60 77 72 44 3 2 60 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.