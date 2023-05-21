Sept. 9: 2023 Auburn Day and 30th Annual Duck Race

AUBURN, NH – In the lovely town of Auburn thousands gather each September for a fun-filled family event hosted by the Auburn Historical Association.

The Duck Race is the main attraction with prizes for the 10 fastest ducks, including a top prize of $1,000!

On Sept. 9 there will be food trucks, local artisans and authors, a small petting zoo, Apple Pie Contest, kids baking contest, music by Ray Zerkle, a climbing wall, and much more! 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Auburn Village, Hooksett Road.

Admission is free. For more info, visit www.auburnhistorical.org or contact Deb at info@auburnhistorical.org

