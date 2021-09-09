Sept. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 339 positive results with 69 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, DHHS announced 339 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 7. Today’s results include 201 people who tested positive by PCR test and 138 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 205 cases from Monday, September 6 (138 by PCR test and 67 by antigen test). There are now 2,887 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and seventeen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (125), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (100), Merrimack (69), Strafford (42), Belknap (35), Cheshire (15), Grafton (15), Sullivan (11), Carroll (8), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (69) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 110,256 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 110,256 Recovered 105,938 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,431 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,887 Current Hospitalizations 142

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.