Sept. 8-17: ‘The Mad Ones’ premieres at Newmarket Millspace

NEWMARKET, NH – Local theatre company Jonesing for Theater is proud to present the New Hampshire fringe premiere of the hit musical The Mad Ones at The Newmarket Millspace from September 8-17. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver’s seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother’s footsteps, take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path? The Mad Ones tells the hilarious and heart-wrenching story of best friends Samantha and Kelly as they explore friendship, grief, and the impossibility of knowing what the future will hold. The cult hit has inspired a bestselling cast album, thousands of performance videos, viral fan art, and over 20 million views.

“As our Sam, Nicole Jones said beautifully to me, The Mad Ones is a nesting doll of grief;” said Director Katelin Garland. “What’s so unique about the show is the audience gets to experience the journey of grief with Sam, while reflecting on what that journey looks like for themselves. Theatre can be enlightening, emotional, and entertaining; The Mad Ones is a perfect amalgamation of all three.”

Jonesing for Theater’s production of The Mad Ones features performances from Nicole Jones (Samantha Brown), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Kelly Manning), Mel Clark (Beverly Brown), and Koda Mehalba (Adam). The production team includes Katelin Garland (Director/Scenic/Samantha Standby), Gina Naggar (Music Director), Maddy Roth (Intimacy Coordinator), Ben Hunton (Lighting Designer), Joey Martin (Sound Designer), Jeremy Toussaint (Sound Cue Operator/Electrics/Adam Standby), Jordan Formichelli (Kelly Standby), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Props Master), Tim Goss (Harp), Breanne Battey (Guitar/Violin), and Nicole Jones (Executive Director, Jonesing for Theater).

ABOUT JONESING FOR THEATER:

Jonesing for Theater is a New Hampshire-based theater company dedicated to illuminating the diverse and powerful voices of women storytellers. Our mission is to engage, inspire, and entertain audiences by producing thought-provoking productions that place women’s narratives at the forefront. We strive for artistic excellence while providing a safe and welcoming space for all, fostering a deep appreciation for the arts and the voices that drive them.

ABOUT THE NEWMARKET MILLSPACE:

At its core, the Millspace is a kind of shared living room of our community — a place for people to gather, share ideas, and enjoy each other’s company. We have established a vibrant civic space in Newmarket, New Hampshire dedicated to creative and cultural exploration and experimentation. We believe that the space has the responsibility to increase the quality and variety of educational and community-oriented programs, and to effectively steward our corner of the historic mill and to carry forward the legacy of its historical significance to the town.