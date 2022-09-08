Sept. 8-11: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

Austin McCarthy / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Dave Clark Jr. / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Elm Street House of Pizza Patio (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Charlie Chronopolous / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th

Tom Rousseau / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Gaviiformes / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Whatsername / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Josh Foster / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Fraga / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Last Kid Picked / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rockin’ Daddios / Seafood Festival (Hampton) / 11am

Ralph Allen / Elm House of Pizza Patio / 2pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Morgan Evans / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8 pm

April, 2022, marked the 29th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co- founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

OPEN MIC COMEDY / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Open mic comedy every Thursday night from 9 pm-midnight in The Laugh Attic. All are welcome – both new and seasoned comedians!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th

FNC: CHRIS D & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Chris Dimitrakopoulos aka Chris D. aka O.B.C.T. is a Greek-American comedian and amateur rapper from Peabody, MA. With his blend of jokes about his quirky, immigrant family and his unique perspective on the world around him, Chris is quickly becoming one of the nation’s rising, young talents. He has been a standout at The Beantown Comedy Riots, The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Burbank Comedy Festival in LA. In addition to regularly opening for national headliners like Juston McKinney and Lenny Clarke, Chris once held the prestigious title of “Comic in Residence” at the famous Comedy Studio in Cambridge, MA. He recently was chosen by Showtime producers to be the East Coast warm-up comic after his appearance on Rob Gronkowski’s Unsportsmanlike Comedy. Now back from a tour in Los Angeles, where he performed at top clubs like The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory, The Improv, and Flapper’s, Chris D. is continuing to leave audiences in hysterics in clubs, colleges, bars, and theatres all over New England. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

JONATHAN EDWARDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Warm as summer sunshine, real as the truth, intimate as a long overdue visit between old friends … such is a Jonathan Edwards concert. Four decades into a stellar career of uncompromising musical integrity, the man simply delivers, night after night – songs of passion, songs of insight, songs of humor, all rendered in that pure and powerful tenor which, like fine wine, has only grown sweeter with age. This is one veteran performer who is neither grizzled nor nostalgic. These days Jonathan is likely to be found on the road. I’ve been…doing what I do best, which is playing live in front of people. I’ve been concentrating on that and loving it,” he says. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DANIEL TOSH (LIVE) / Chubb Theatre – CCANH (Concord) / 7pm & 9:30pm

Best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.O, Daniel Tosh will perform an evening of stand-up comedy. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th

MEMORIAL CONCERT / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 4pm

Shaker Village presents its final performance in its summer concert series with Jan Fuller and Harel Geithem. The performance will provide a peaceful opportunity to reflect upon the 21st anniversary of the day that’s now seared into many of our memories. https://www.shakers.org/events

HOWIE MANDEL LIVE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Mandel’s versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning “St. Elsewhere,” to the international animated children’s series “Bobby’s World,” Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.” The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

COMING SOON:

MANCHESTER CITY WIDE ARTS FESTIVAL (Manchester) / September 12-18

The Manchester City Wide Arts Festival is a weeklong celebration of the thriving arts community in Manchester, NH. The calendar of events for the festival includes goings on around the city, particularly in the Cultural District and surrounding downtown locations. Performances, gallery openings, speakers, walking tours, live art-making and much more will occur throughout the week! https://www.palacetheatre.org/about-us/manchester-citywide-arts-festival

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / Palace Theatre (Manchester) Sept. 16 – Oct. 2

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4 www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MAJESTIC-OPOLY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 23 & 24

Join us for our 17th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

