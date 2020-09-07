Sept. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 new positive results with 11 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 7, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,476 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 42 percent being female and 58 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Cheshire (4), Grafton (2), Rockingham (2) and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (11).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 718 (10 percent) of 7,476 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either recently traveled, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,476 Recovered 6,805 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 433 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 238 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 718 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 222,299 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,163 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,328 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,416 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,725

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 320 762 812 713 442 617 483 593 LabCorp 531 823 752 635 632 423 676 639 Quest Diagnostics 213 627 468 2,594 1,871 2,147 1,478 1,343 Mako Medical 0 0 0 9 31 12 0 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 340 612 613 728 731 616 315 565 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 222 312 316 222 176 207 125 226 Other Laboratory* 638 166 150 168 99 216 86 218 Total 2,264 3,302 3,111 5,069 3,982 4,238 3,163 3,590 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 Daily Average LabCorp 3 8 8 5 8 3 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 21 42 35 59 47 35 3 35 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 11 9 8 8 4 0 7 Other Laboratory* 11 11 8 5 8 0 0 6 Total 45 72 60 77 71 42 3 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.