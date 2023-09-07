Sept. 7-10 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 5pm

Alex Cormier / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Garrett Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Lucas Gallo / Hopknot (Manchester) / 7pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mt. Pleasant Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tigerman… Woah! / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Last Kid Picked / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th

Joe Winslow / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Zangri / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Phil Jacques / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Rob Randlett Experience / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 1pm

Jasmine Mann / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

KOHA / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th

PHIL VASSAR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Phil Vassar is an artist, songwriter, entertainer, and 2x ASCAP Songwriter of the Year with 10 No. 1 singles and 27 Top 40 hits, including: “Carlene”, “In Real Love”, “Little Rodeo”, “For A Little While”, “Right on the Money”, “Six Pack Summer’, “Last Day of My Life”, “American Soul”, “American Child”, “Bye Bye”, “My Next Thirty Years, “I’m Alright”, “That’s When I Love You”, “Love is a Beautiful Thing”, “Just Another Day in Paradise”, & many more. His “Songs From the Cellar” just wrapped season 3 and is airing nationally on Circle Network. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

AN EVENING WITH THE JON POUSETTE-DART TRIO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

FNC: Tony Deyo / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tony Deyo is a stand-up comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. New York City’s Village Voice calls him “one of the tightest joke writers in the business.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAGE STRUCK / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through September 24th – DIRECT/x

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London’s West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O’Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert’s thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne’s therapist. Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what’s coming next, just wait a minute. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

THE WIZARD OF OZ / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 24th – DIRECT/x

Follow the Yellow Brick Road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. This timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOURNEYMAN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Shaun Hague has built quite the resume in the last decade of his life. At just 17, he was named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues and by 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, and performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty. In honor of his biggest musical influence (Eric Clapton), Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman – A Tribute to Eric Clapton. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Darius Peterson (drums) and Laura Lopardo (backing vocals). Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton’s career from Bluesbreakers to From The Cradle! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th

TED HERBERT MUSIC SCHOOL FACULTY RECITAL / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 10am – FREE EVENT

The community is welcome to join the Ted Herbert Music School for its faculty recital on Saturday, September 9th at 10am. Performances include solos, duets and trios by several members of the faculty including: Mitchell Bailey, Nicole Brooks, John Chouinard, Trisha Craig, Robert Dionne, Jocelyn Duford, Diane Francoeur, Nick Gendron, Jeff Samataro and Jackie Ward. Also joining them will be a few advanced students currently studying at Ted Herbert’s. www.tedherbert.com

AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

From Americas Got Talent , Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UNFORGETTABLE FIRE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Unforgettable Fire, or “UF”, was born on New Years Day in 1995 as one of the very first U2 tribute bands to ever perform in America. After twenty years of playing in some of the most prestigious venues on the East Coast, UF has formed a reputation among many to be one of the closest experiences to being at an actual live U2 show. In addition to performing a very impressive array of U2 material from pre-Boy to the most recent Songs of Innocence and beyond, the band does everything in their power (from wardrobe to lighting) to recreate the live U2 concert setting for their audiences. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

STEVE BLUNT / White Park (Concord) / 10am – FREE EVENT

For over 20 years Steve has been teaching and performing for kids & families, with this simple message: Music is fun—and it’s something everyone can do! Steve believes that music helps grow happy, healthy kids and stronger communities. He shares fun, upbeat songs that tickle the funny bone, warm the heart, and delight the imagination—with lots of audience participation. https://www.steveblunt.com/

GEOFF TATE’S BIG ROCK SHOW HITS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Geoff Tate is best known for his 30-plus years as the creative and driving force behind the progressive metal band Queensryche. Since its inception with Geoff at the helm, Queensryche has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has performed in upwards of fifty countries. Geoff is regarded as one of the most skilled vocalists in the genre with hundreds of modern, popular artists citing him and his former band as a major influence. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MANCHESTER CITYWIDE ARTS FESTIVAL / September 11-17, 2023 – SCHEDULE

The mission of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is to offer unique and meaningful points of connection between the greater Manchester community, local artists and creative small businesses. We accomplish this through a program of diverse and accessible events that span a broad range of media and experiences, from theater to fine art, to literature, comedy, music, dance and more! https://palacetheatre.org/manchester-citywide-arts-festival/ or (603)668-5588

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!