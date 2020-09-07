Sept. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 29 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, September 6, 2020, DHHS announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (3), Carroll (3), Strafford (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 718 (10%) of 7,447 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,447 Recovered 6,766 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 433 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 248 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 718 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 10 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 220,662 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,153 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,208 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,141 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 259 320 762 812 713 442 617 561 LabCorp 453 531 823 752 634 632 222 578 Quest Diagnostics 710 213 627 468 2,594 1,871 2,082 1,224 Mako Medical 0 0 0 0 9 31 12 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 492 340 612 613 728 731 616 590 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 181 222 312 316 222 176 193 232 Other Laboratory* 161 638 166 148 168 99 104 212 Total 2,256 2,264 3,302 3,109 5,068 3,982 3,846 3,404 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 Daily Average LabCorp 5 3 8 8 5 8 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 38 21 42 35 59 47 31 39 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 10 11 9 8 8 4 7 Other Laboratory* 0 11 11 8 5 8 0 6 Total 43 45 72 60 77 71 35 58

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.