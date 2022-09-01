Sept. 6: Manchester City Library hosts true-crime author

MANCHESTER, NH – Kenneth M. Sheldon will read from his new book, Deep Water—Murder, Scandal, and Intrigue in a New England Town, on September 6 at the Manchester City Library. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

In the waning days of World War I, William K. Dean was brutally murdered, his body hog-tied and dumped in a rainwater cistern on his farm in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Suspicion quickly fell on Dean’s wife, an invalid in the early stages of dementia. Her friends pointed instead to a former tenant of Dean’s, whom many suspected of being a German spy. Others believed that Dean’s best friend Charles Rich—a politically powerful banker and judge—was involved.

“Deep Water is a true story with all the elements of a classic Agatha Christie mystery,” says Sheldon. “It has multiple suspects, red herrings, and enough plot twists to keep you guessing until the end.”

Deep Water is based on Sheldon’s extensive research into the Dean murder, which included thousands of pages of FBI documents, grand jury testimonies, newspaper accounts, private correspondence, and the archives of the Jaffrey Historical Society. “I began writing Deep Water because I thought William Dean deserved justice, even at this late date,” he says. “The truth needed to be told, to whatever extent I could uncover it.”

Sheldon was formerly the West Coast Bureau Chief for Byte Magazine. His writing has appeared in many publications including Yankee Magazine and New Hampshire Magazine, where he has been a regular columnist. He is the author of several books, including Welcome to Frost Heaves, a collection of Yankee humor written under his pen name Fred Marple.