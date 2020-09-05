Sept. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 58 new positive results with 11 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, September 5, 2020, DHHS announced 58 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,424 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (16), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Merrimack (5), Grafton (3), Carroll (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (11). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 717 (10 percent) of 7,424 cases. Seventeen of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,424 Recovered 6,742 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 250 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 717 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 218,745 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,105 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,041 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 546 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,625

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 729 259 320 762 812 713 442 577 LabCorp 805 453 531 823 751 634 250 607 Quest Diagnostics 671 710 213 627 468 2,594 1,784 1,010 Mako Medical 0 0 0 0 0 9 31 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 486 492 340 612 613 728 731 572 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 321 181 222 312 316 222 119 242 Other Laboratory* 161 161 638 166 149 171 34 211 Total 3,173 2,256 2,264 3,302 3,109 5,071 3,391 3,224 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 Daily Average LabCorp 10 5 3 8 8 5 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 40 38 21 42 35 59 46 40 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 0 10 11 9 8 8 7 Other Laboratory* 4 0 11 11 8 5 6 6 Total 55 43 45 72 60 77 60 59

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.