Sept. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 4, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,368 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Strafford (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), and Grafton (1), counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 716 (10 percent) of 7,368 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,368 Recovered 6,727 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 209 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 716 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 217,263 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,036 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,874 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 138 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,700

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 634 729 259 320 762 812 713 604 LabCorp 369 805 452 531 823 751 233 566 Quest Diagnostics 871 671 710 213 627 468 2,502 866 Mako Medical 7 0 0 0 0 0 9 2 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 569 486 492 340 612 613 728 549 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 305 321 181 222 312 316 182 263 Other Laboratory* 101 161 161 637 166 148 78 207 Total 2,856 3,173 2,255 2,263 3,302 3,108 4,445 3,057 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Daily Average LabCorp 7 10 5 3 8 8 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 41 40 38 21 42 35 56 39 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 1 0 10 11 9 8 8 Other Laboratory* 7 4 0 11 11 8 5 7 Total 72 55 43 45 72 60 69 59

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.