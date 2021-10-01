Sept. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 438 new positive results with 48 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 30, 2021, DHHS announced 438 new positive test results for COVID-19 for September 29. Today’s results include 273 people who tested positive by PCR test and 165 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 13 new cases from Monday, September 27 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 460; and an additional 56 new cases from Tuesday, September 28 (38 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 499. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,845 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (100), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (75), Merrimack (53), Strafford (47), Grafton (33), Sullivan (30), Coos (25), Belknap (17), Cheshire (17), and Carroll (14) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (48) and Nashua (21). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 144 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 120,268 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 120,268 Recovered 114,942 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,481 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,845 Current Hospitalizations 144

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.