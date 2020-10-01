Sept. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,266 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Merrimack (4), Rockingham (4), Strafford (4), and Grafton (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 738 (9 percent) of 8,266 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,266 Recovered 7,522 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 439 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 305 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 738 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 14 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 273,713 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,108 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 46,807 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 764 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 543 1,073 983 1,028 1,294 1,300 719 991 LabCorp 949 757 816 785 358 77 484 604 Quest Diagnostics 2,129 1,377 1,333 1,446 2,941 763 604 1,513 Mako Medical 9 0 72 30 0 0 0 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 527 1,032 1,123 952 201 42 820 671 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 365 461 325 246 397 400 338 362 Other Laboratory* 175 163 259 232 208 108 104 178 University of New Hampshire** 3,424 5,114 1,717 4,784 158 3,366 2,298 2,980 Total 8,121 9,977 6,628 9,503 5,557 6,056 5,367 7,316 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 Daily Average LabCorp 8 10 6 9 3 1 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 41 27 30 35 0 20 24 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 5 4 2 0 3 7 4 Other Laboratory* 6 2 12 8 0 13 0 6 Total 62 44 52 54 3 37 31 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.