Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

From Americas Got Talent, Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Recently he has joined ‘the Greatest Piano Men ‘ show which performs in Las Vegas, sports arenas, top venues and concert halls across the country. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time-tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. Opening Act: Marlena Phillips. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MATT FRASER – AMERICA’S TOP MEDIUM / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 7:30pm

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment. His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

AN EVENING WITH THE JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588