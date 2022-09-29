Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

Killian Venman performs at City Hall Pub on Sept. 29.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Andrew Geano / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Pete Peterson / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Killian Venman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Tim Kierstead performs Sept. 30 at The Foundry.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark Jr. / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan & Clint / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Lew Goodwin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jud Caswell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm

No Blue Tomorrows / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

Matt the Sax performs at Great North Aleworks Oct. 1.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Friday as well)

David Corson / Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Whiskey-6 / Fody’s Tavern (Derry) / 7pm

Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Hoodies / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Catch the Rockin’ Daddios at the Deerfield Fair on Oct. 1.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ryan Williamson / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Austin McCarthy / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

The Rockin’ Daddios / Deerfield Fair (Deerfield) / 2pm and 5pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

From Americas Got Talent, Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Recently he has joined ‘the Greatest Piano Men ‘ show which performs in Las Vegas, sports arenas, top venues and concert halls across the country. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time-tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. Opening Act: Marlena Phillips. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MATT FRASER – AMERICA’S TOP MEDIUM / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 7:30pm

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment. His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.​ From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

AN EVENING WITH THE JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JAMES MONTGOMERY BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

James Montgomery Band plays the Tupelo on Sept. 30.

When blues legend James Montgomery plays the harmonica, he “brings it on home”. Whether it’s recording with Kid Rock, sitting in with Gregg Allman, or fronting his hot band of thirty years, Montgomery plays with authority. While growing up in Detroit he learned first-hand from the masters – James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, and Jr. Wells – at the legendary “Chessmate.” Over the years, he’s carried on in the tradition and continues to be a vital presence in Blues as one of the most dynamic performers on the scene. Montgomery has toured with many major artists, including Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, the Allman Brothers, Steve Miller and others. He has jammed on stage with B.B.King, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, Jr. Wells, James Cotton, Charlie Daniels, Bonnie Raitt, Greg Allman, Laverne Baker, Patti LaBelle, and Peter Wolf among others, including an impromptu session with Mick Jagger at New York’s “Trax“. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

AN EVENING WITH THE ADAM EZRA GROUP / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Catch Adam Ezra Group at the Rex on Oct. 1.

Hailing from Boston MA, Adam Ezra Groups’ unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

