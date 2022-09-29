Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Andrew Geano / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm
Sam Hammerman / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm
Ken Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm
Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
Pete Peterson / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
Killian Venman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
Dave Clark Jr. / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
Jordan & Clint / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm
Lew Goodwin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
Jud Caswell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm
Bob Pratte Band / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm
No Blue Tomorrows / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm
Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Friday as well)
David Corson / Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse (Nashua) / 6pm
Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
Whiskey-6 / Fody’s Tavern (Derry) / 7pm
Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
The Hoodies / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am
Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
Ryan Williamson / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm
Austin McCarthy / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
The Rockin’ Daddios / Deerfield Fair (Deerfield) / 2pm and 5pm
One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm
From Americas Got Talent, Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Recently he has joined ‘the Greatest Piano Men ‘ show which performs in Las Vegas, sports arenas, top venues and concert halls across the country. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time-tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. Opening Act: Marlena Phillips. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
MATT FRASER – AMERICA’S TOP MEDIUM / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 7:30pm
Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment. His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
AN EVENING WITH THE JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm
Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JAMES MONTGOMERY BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm
When blues legend James Montgomery plays the harmonica, he “brings it on home”. Whether it’s recording with Kid Rock, sitting in with Gregg Allman, or fronting his hot band of thirty years, Montgomery plays with authority. While growing up in Detroit he learned first-hand from the masters – James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, and Jr. Wells – at the legendary “Chessmate.” Over the years, he’s carried on in the tradition and continues to be a vital presence in Blues as one of the most dynamic performers on the scene. Montgomery has toured with many major artists, including Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, the Allman Brothers, Steve Miller and others. He has jammed on stage with B.B.King, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, Jr. Wells, James Cotton, Charlie Daniels, Bonnie Raitt, Greg Allman, Laverne Baker, Patti LaBelle, and Peter Wolf among others, including an impromptu session with Mick Jagger at New York’s “Trax“. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm
Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh or (603)715-2315
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
AN EVENING WITH THE ADAM EZRA GROUP / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm
Hailing from Boston MA, Adam Ezra Groups’ unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!