Sept. 28-Oct. 1 Entertainment report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th

Halley Neal with Pretty Saro / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

21 st and 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Social Assassins / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

The 603’s / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th

Lou Antonucci / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Open Mic with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mugshot Monday Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Johnny and the Two Timers / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

Robyn V Group – Motley Muttfest / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 12-5pm

Jae Mannion / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Jessica Olson / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Joannie Cicatelli / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Senie Hunt / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Kimayo / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Kevin Horan / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Nostalgia Lane / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1st

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

DJ Sway Dai / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 11:30am

D-Comp – Oktoberfest / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 1pm

Decatur Creek / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th

LIVING ON A BAD NAME / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

You’ll hear all your Bon Jovi favorites including “You Give Love a Band Name”, “Shot Through the Heart”, “It’s My Life”, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “Living on a Prayer” and more. Living On A Bad Name is the only Bon Jovi tribute band chosen to replace the real Bon Jovi in concert. The musicianship and chemistry of this band has to be seen & heard to be believed! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

TEXAS FLOOD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan. Tommy Katona and Texas Flood have become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas. Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

As the first stop on their International Tour, this new show brings your favorite American Girl characters to life in a brand-new pop concert experience! Featuring fan favorites throughout the decades—including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the ’60s; Julie from the ’70s; Courtney from the ’80s; and Nicki from the late ’90s—performed by a live cast, this show is filled with music, high energy dancing, and lots of surprises as our American Girl characters come together to find confidence and kindness and learn about the power of friendship. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th

RUDDIGORE “The Witch’s Curse” / Unitarian Universalist Church (Concord) / through October 1st – DIRECT/x

Presented by the Concord Light Opera Company. A Gilbert & Sullivan Operetta. The opera is a parody of the stock melodrama — the villain who carries off the maiden; the priggishly good-mannered poor-but-virtuous-heroine; the hero in disguise, and his faithful old retainer who dreams of their former glory days; the snake in the grass who claims to be following his heart; the wild, mad girl; the swagger of fire-eating patriotism; ghosts coming to life to enforce a curse; and so forth. Good becomes bad, bad becomes good, and heroes take the easy way out. www.concordlightopera.org

MAGIC ROCKS! ILLUSIONIST LEON ETIENNE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks venues around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show, Magic Rocks! Witness this family friendly illusion spectacular featuring the world’s best grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy, in an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ROBERT DUBAC’S THE BOOK OF MORON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A fast-paced hilarious production that combines satire and theatre into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!” The late Garry Shandling called it, “The funniest show you will ever think at!” and Dana Carvey from SNL declares, “If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HAND TO GOD / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through October 15th – DIRECT/x

by Robert Askins; presented by Actors Coop Theatre. After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and—most especially—his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. CONTENT WARNING

www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

UPTOWN BOYS – NEW YORK STATE OF MIND / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Broadway-style, musical revue, concert experience that marries the iconic songbook of Billy Joel with the energy and excitement of Broadway and New York City. Each concert experience is an opportunity for the boys to connect with audiences and share their personal stories of life, love, and making it in New York City. Timeless nostalgia, a great American songbook, and a creative team of Broadway veterans are a recipe for success for audiences and presenters alike! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MACY GRAY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Forever full of ear-tugging/eye-popping surprises, ever-eclectic singer/songwriter and actress Macy Gray returns in top form with an inspired new 11-song Moonslice Records album – The Reset – and within a fresh new presentation – fronting her own band, The California Jet Club. The Reset reveals 360 degrees of Macy Gray at her lyrically introspective and vocally exuberant best. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE MALLET BROTHERS BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Mallett Brothers Band is an independent rock and roll / Americana / country band from Maine. Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

YESTERDAY AND TODAY: THE INTERACTIVE BEATLES EXPERIENCE / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The most innovative and unique show celebrating the works of the Beatles. This amazing band perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience! This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. Every show is different, every show is interactive, and every show proves that the Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives! www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre or (603)437-5210

UPCOMING EVENTS

MAJESTIC THEATRE’S 2023/24 SEASON ANNOUNCED (Manchester/Derry) – DIRECT/x

Majestic Theatre’s 2023/24 has been announced and tickets are available starting October 3rd. 2023/24 SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS are also on sale and feature the best deal in NH theatre. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469