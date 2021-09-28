Sept. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 362 positive results with 30 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, DHHS announced 362 new positive test results for COVID-19 for September 27. Today’s results include 259 people who tested positive by PCR test and 103 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,433 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (78), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (77), Merrimack (54), Strafford (39), Cheshire (16), Grafton (12), Belknap (10), Coos (10), Sullivan (8), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

There are currently 144 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 119,068 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 28, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 119,068 Recovered 114,158 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,477 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,433 Current Hospitalizations 144

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Sept. 6, 2021 Female Carroll 30-39

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.