Sept. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 36 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 28, 2020, DHHS announced 36 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,208 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 39 percent being female and 61 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (3), Rockingham (3), Sullivan (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (10) and Manchester (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 737 (9 percent) of 8,208 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,208 Recovered 7,430 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 439 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 339 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 737 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 16 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 269,367 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,046 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 46,688 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,520 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 710 826 543 1,073 983 1,028 1,294 922 LabCorp 300 680 949 757 816 783 357 663 Quest Diagnostics 503 791 2,129 1,377 1,333 1,443 2,823 1,486 Mako Medical 0 12 9 0 72 30 0 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 231 917 527 1,032 1,123 952 65 692 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 218 308 365 417 324 247 365 321 Other Laboratory* 122 139 175 160 253 231 52 162 University of New Hampshire** 2,531 5,125 3,424 5,114 1,695 4,750 158 3,257 Total 4,615 8,798 8,121 9,930 6,599 9,464 5,114 7,520 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 Daily Average LabCorp 0 6 8 10 6 9 3 6 Quest Diagnostics 19 37 41 27 30 35 0 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 12 7 5 4 2 0 5 Other Laboratory* 11 1 6 2 12 8 0 6 Total 37 56 62 44 52 54 3 44

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.