Sept. 26: Outdoor college fair at Mt. Sunapee featuring more than 15 colleges

NEWBURY, NH – More than 15 colleges, universities, and educational institutions and services will participate in the NH Outdoor College Fair on Sunday, September 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Sunapee in Newbury. The event is viewed as a timely solution to the pandemic challenges of connecting students with college admissions officials in person to have in-depth conversations about options and opportunities. Hundreds of students are expected to attend. There is no charge for admission and families. The NH Outdoor College Fair is organized by the NHCUC Admission Directors Committee and sponsored by NHCUC.

“Most college fairs were canceled this past year, resulting in many high school students feeling behind on their college searches,” said Peg Richmond, admission director at Keene State College. “Those attending the fair will be able to meet with admissions representatives from multiple institutions in a safe, outdoor environment, and have the opportunity to enjoy the activities of the local area during the afternoon.”

The fair will take place outdoors near the Spruce Lodge, rain or shine. Students can meet with representatives from each school to explore opportunities and learn about academic programs. There will be raffles of college swag and giveaways, including certificates for the Mt. Sunapee Adventure Park. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. The event follows CDC COVID-19 guidelines for safety, featuring proper spacing and indoor masking policies.

“We recognize this is a difficult time for families and for prospective college students who have had limited access to campuses,” explains Debby Scire, President & CEO of NHCUC. “Face-to-face conversations matter, and we hope families will take advantage of the gorgeous landscape and collection of wonderful schools to talk about their futures.”

Registration will also be available at the event, but advanced registration is appreciated! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nh-outdoor-college-fair-tickets-168764486121 to view a list of participating schools and to register.

About NHCUC:

The New Hampshire College & University Council (NHCUC) is a non-profit consortium of 21, public and private institutions of higher education in the state of New Hampshire. These institutions are recognized and highly regarded for their outstanding teaching, research, and community service activities. They serve as major centers of activity that are vital to the economic development of the community and the state.