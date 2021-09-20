Sept. 25: Public invited for open house during decommissioning ceremony marking Hallsville’s history

MANCHESTER, NH – In June, the final bell rang at Hallsville Elementary School after 130 years. Manchester School District will commemorate the school’s long educational tradition with a decommissioning ceremony and open house on Saturday, Sept. 25.

What: Hallsville decommissioning ceremony and open house

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3-5 p.m.

Where: Hallsville Elementary, 275 Jewett St.

Who: Free and open to the public

The “decommissioning” is part of the process of what happens when a city school is no longer used as a school. Since all schools are city property, the building needs to be officially returned to the city. Hallsville closed in June, with students moving to Jewett Street Elementary or Southside Middle School.

Forrest Ransdell, who previously served as principal at Hallsville and is now a network director for the school district, has been coordinating the process of closing Hallsville.

“130 years is a long time, and we’ve had many generations – entire families – come through here,” Ransdell said. “This event will commemorate that educational tradition, and recognize the contributions of those who made this school what it is. We hope to see some of those people at this event.”

Please note: COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the event. While outdoors, we ask everyone to remain distanced. While inside the building, masks are required.