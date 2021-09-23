Sept. 25 Jam Fest: Free concert will benefit programs and services of Meals on Wheels

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WILTON, NH – Equal servings of great barbeque and outstanding local music will be on the menu as Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County presents “Jam Fest” on Saturday, September 25 at Sherman’s Pit Stop in Wilton. The free outdoor concert will feature more than nine hours of live music and all of the musician’s tip proceeds will benefit the agency.

Jam Fest

Saturday, September 25, 2021

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sherman’s Pit Stop

944 Gibbons Highway

Wilton, NH

Organized by musician Curt Simpson of Stone Hill Station, (a former volunteer Meals on Wheels driver), Jam Fest includes Rico Milo, Bobby Lane, Tequila Jim, Robert Allwarden, The Jess Olson Band, Long Journey, Ebenezer Stone, Acoustically Speaking, Grayleaf and Stone Hill Station.

“This is a wonderful way to support our cause while enjoying great food and great music,” said Jon Eriquezzo, President, Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County, “Many thanks to Curt, our friends at Sherman’s Pit Stop, and all of the musicians donating their time in support of our agency. We are very grateful.”

To learn more about the event, please visit www.hcmow.org/jam-fest.

To learn more about Sherman’s Pit Stop, please visit: https://shermanspitstop.com/

Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

Meals on Wheels began operations in 1977; in their first year, they provided 149,338 nutritious meals and wellness checks. Last year, they served 390,655 meals and are currently providing 7,300 meals and wellness checks each week.

The organization is dedicated to promoting better physical, mental, and social well-being of older and other qualified adults. Providing nutritious meals, health education, opportunities for social interaction, and other related services helps improve the lives of those we serve.

Learn more at: https://www.hcmow.org/