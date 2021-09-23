Sept. 25 Buddy Walk: Fundraiser for families and friends of those with Down syndrome

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association will be hosting the annual Buddy Walk fundraiser and family picnic Sept. 25 at NH State House Plaza. Create or join a team and walk with us. If you are unable to walk please consider donating.

This will be great opportunity to connect with other families in our community while we raise money for important programs that are sponsored by the NHDSA like First Call, Family Support grants and social events.

To ensure the safety of our attendees this year, we will be simplifying the activities at the walk. We will not be providing food, however feel free to bring your lunch and picnic with your team. We will have a DJ and dancing for entertainment. Please see below for additional safety guidelines.

Covid-19 Safety Guidelines:

1. Maintain appropriate social distancing (as much as practicable).

2. Groups should be limited to 10 or fewer people.

3. Face coverings are recommended, however optional.