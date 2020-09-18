Sept. 24: Tenant’s rights presentation on security deposits and rent increases

MANCHESTER, NH – Do you have questions or concerns about security deposits or rent increases? On Thursday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m. the Tenant Rights Series offered by Granite State Organizing Project, Manchester Housing Alliance, and NH Legal Assistance continues with an online presentation on those topics.

An attorney from New Hampshire Legal Assistance will provide information on your rights and responsibilities as a tenant and the laws and expectations for landlords.

The event is free. Register here to receive zoom details. For more information contact jmargeson603@gmail.com or view the Facebook event.

This is the final presentation of the six-part series. Recorded videos of the presentations will be made available on the Granite State Organizing Project website.