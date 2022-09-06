Sept 24: Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash

Queerlective will be hosting the End of Summer Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash in Manchester on September 24, 2022, 12-5 p.m.

Started in 2022 by a group of queer and BIPOC people, Queerlective seeks to create and promote inclusive environments for the queer, BIPOC, and underserved communities with a focus on utilizing art for personal and community growth.

The first event for the non-profit will bring together the queer and BIPOC communities in a celebration of local artists and queer/BIPOC-owned businesses while celebrating The Hop Knot’s third birthday.

The event is open to everyone of all backgrounds, sexualities, and cultures at no charge. It will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and several art installations including a gallery wall of local artist’s pieces. It will be held at The Hop Knot at 1000 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101 from 12:00-5:00pm.

For more information, visit queerlective.com.