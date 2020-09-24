Sept. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 37 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 24, 2020, DHHS announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,044 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (10), Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 732 (9 percent) of 8,044 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

During the September 24 press conference, a request was made for an update on the number of remote learning centers. Remote learning centers were established by Governor Sununu under Emergency Order #67, which requires centers to submit a verification form to the DHHS Child Care Licensing Unit. Currently, 7 remote learning centers have been verified in New Hampshire.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated September 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,044 Recovered 7,325 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 281 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 732 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 16 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 247,151 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,901 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 46,054 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 805 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,350

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,165 892 623 1,244 710 826 543 858 LabCorp 738 848 865 512 300 680 948 699 Quest Diagnostics 2,784 1,142 1,786 2,994 503 791 2,045 1,721 Mako Medical 11 218 45 29 0 12 9 46 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 588 1,091 724 424 231 917 526 643 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 274 278 233 159 218 309 366 262 Other Laboratory* 191 209 296 110 122 142 125 171 Total 5,751 4,678 4,572 5,472 2,084 3,677 4,562 4,399 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 Daily Average LabCorp 12 9 12 0 0 6 8 7 Quest Diagnostics 38 56 22 4 19 37 41 31 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 4 2 0 7 12 7 6 Other Laboratory* 13 4 0 0 11 1 4 5 Total 70 73 36 4 37 56 60 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.