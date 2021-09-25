Sept. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 625 positive results with 68 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 24, 2021, DHHS announced 625 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 23. Today’s results include 306 people who tested positive by PCR test and 319 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 115 new cases from Wednesday, September 22 (63 by PCR test and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 419. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,852 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and forty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (149), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (128), Merrimack (80), Strafford (47), Belknap (44), Grafton (35), Cheshire (32), Coos (32), Sullivan (28), and Carroll (24) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (68) and Nashua (30). The county of residence is being determined for forty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 117,454 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 24, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 117,454 Recovered 112,130 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,472 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,852 Current Hospitalizations 147

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.