Sept. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,007 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Laboratory reporting from one laboratory was incomplete so additional test results may be received from this laboratory in the coming days. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 728 (9 percent) of 8,007 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,007 Recovered 7,303 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 266 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 728 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 244,489 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 30,830 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,930 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 700 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,275

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 559 1,165 892 623 1,244 710 826 860 LabCorp 1,023 738 845 865 511 300 246 647 Quest Diagnostics 1,316 2,784 1,142 1,786 2,994 503 767 1,613 Mako Medical 29 11 218 45 29 0 12 49 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 640 588 1,091 724 424 231 0 528 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 268 274 278 233 159 216 195 232 Other Laboratory* 139 191 209 296 110 121 431 214 Total 3,974 5,751 4,675 4,572 5,471 2,081 2,477 4,143 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 Daily Average LabCorp 7 12 9 12 0 0 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 34 38 56 22 4 19 37 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 7 4 2 0 7 1 4 Other Laboratory* 5 13 4 0 0 11 0 5 Total 52 70 73 36 4 37 38 44

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.