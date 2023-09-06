Sept. 23: Experience Symphony NH’s East Meets West Vol. II: Energetic, exotic, exuberant

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, NH – Kicking off Symphony NH’s 2023-24 Season on Sept. 23 is East Meets West, Vol. II, a fusion of Eastern and Western music featuring Grammy-winning tabla player Sandeep Das, member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, who joins SNH and Maestro Roger Kalia in the SNH and New Hampshire premiere of Dinuk Wijeratne’s Concerto for Tabla and Orchestra.

The concert will take place at the Keefe Auditorium in Nashua, home of Symphony NH.

This will be an evocative merging of North Indian Classical, quasi-baroque, electronic and traditional Tabla styles. To close this concert, a beloved Beethoven; his energetic and exuberant Symphony No. 7 in A Major.

Preludes Pre-Concert Talk

Join hosts Deanna Hoying, Executive Director and Music Director Roger Kalia for Preludes, a pre-concert talk that provides a fascinating look into the music that is to come with illuminating stories, histories, and insights into the repertoire and composers.

Preludes begins at 6:30 p.m. | Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, $10 for Youth, $20 for Seniors

