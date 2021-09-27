Sept. 23-26 NH COVID-19 update: 1,252 positive results with 88 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE DATA DASHBOARD

Editor’s Note: If you feel the information provided by the NH DHHS in their daily update is inadequate and should include the number of people with positive COVID tests who are vaccinated/unvaccinated and/or have been diagnosed with the DELTA variant, please email dhhs.pio@dhhs.nh.gov and request that the provide more detailed information to Manchester Ink Link. We have made numerous requests on behalf of our readers, with no response.

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 27, 2021, DHHS announced 179 new positive test results for COVID-19 for September 26. Today’s results include 113 people who tested positive by PCR test and 66 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 113 new cases from Thursday, September 23 (81 by PCR test and 32 by antigen test, for a new total of 738); 509 cases from Friday, September 24 (330 by PCR and 179 by antigen test); and 451 cases from Sunday, September 25 (295 by PCR and 156 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,595 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and eighty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (237), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (181), Strafford (137), Merrimack (125), Grafton (74), Cheshire (65), Sullivan (63), Coos (62), Belknap (60), and Carroll (51) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (88) and Nashua (55). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 143 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 118,706 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated September 27, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 118,706 Recovered 113,635 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,476 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,595 Current Hospitalizations 143

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.