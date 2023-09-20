Sept. 23: 17th Annual Touch-a-Truck event in Portsmouth

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Press Release Events 0

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Between One New Hampshire Avenue and Two International Drive
Pease International Tradeport | Portsmouth, NH

Admission is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family
Pay AT THE GATE on day of event.

Rain Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Geared toward families with children of all ages, the Seacoast’s Original Touch-a-Truck features construction equipment, fire trucks, a race car, coach buses, oil delivery trucks, landscaping equipment, limousines, emergency vehicles, and more, to look at and sometimes climb on and explore. The event also features food, kid-friendly activities, a raffle, demonstrations, roaming railroad rides, giveaways, and much more.

Proceeds will help children and families served by Waypoint at the Richie McFarland Center, specifically babies who have developmental delays. Our Early Supports & Services team works in partnership with families to optimize cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development.

Children get to look, touch, and sometimes climb on and explore a different variety of vehicles

