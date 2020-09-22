Sept. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 38 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, DHHS announced 38 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,990 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 74 percent being female and 26 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Strafford (10), Grafton (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Merrimack (2), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 727 (9 percent) of 7,990 cases. Thirteen of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,990 Recovered 7259 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 293 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 727 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 11 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 243,527 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,781 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,824 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 988 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,225

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,232 559 1,165 892 623 1,244 710 918 LabCorp 731 1,023 738 844 865 511 300 716 Quest Diagnostics 527 1,316 2,784 1,138 1,781 2,992 481 1,574 Mako Medical 0 29 11 218 45 29 0 47 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 609 640 588 1,091 724 424 38 588 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 312 268 274 279 233 159 118 235 Other Laboratory* 113 139 193 210 296 109 38 157 Total 3,524 3,974 5,753 4,672 4,567 5,468 1,685 4,235 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 Daily Average LabCorp 12 7 12 9 12 0 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 31 34 38 56 22 4 18 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 6 7 4 2 0 0 4 Other Laboratory* 8 5 13 4 0 0 6 5 Total 59 52 70 73 36 4 24 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.