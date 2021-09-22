Sept. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 286 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, DHHS announced 286 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 21. Today’s results include 180 people who tested positive by PCR test and 106 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 93 new cases from Monday, September 20 (63 by PCR test and 30 by antigen test) for a new total of 279. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,496 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (70), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (59), Merrimack (45), Strafford (35), Belknap (28), Sullivan (19), Grafton (16), Cheshire (15), Carroll (14), and Coos (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 115,957 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated September 22, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 115,957 Recovered 110,995 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,466 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,496 Current Hospitalizations 130

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.