Sept. 22 – ARTalk Online: The Art of Black Lives Matter Manchester

Monday, September 21, 2020 The Currier Museum Events, The Arts 0

Currier Museum of Art presents Online Virtual ARTalk Black Lives Matter Manchester

Tuesday September 22, 5-6 p.m.

Join us for a conversation featuring the artists and organizers of the ongoing community gallery exhibition The Artists of Black Lives Matter Manchester. Organized in collaboration with Black Lives Matter Manchester, the exhibition features work by young Black artists from New Hampshire.
This talk will be held on Zoom for the first 100 participants to register, and will be live-streamed on Facebook for unlimited access. Space is limited. Register here to sign up for this online event.