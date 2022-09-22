Sept. 22-25: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

Eric Lindberg / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Austin McCarthy / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Jae Mannion / T-Bones (Concord) / 5:30pm

Pete Massa / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 6pm

Two For The Road / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Alex Cohen / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Doug Mitchell Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Cohn / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mark Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Brendan Clark & The Dead Man Band / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th

Joel Cage / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

KOHA / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Promise Game / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Old Tom & The Lookouts / Northwoods Brewing Company (Northwood) / 12pm

Chris Lester / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Jordan Quinn / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

MARSHALL CRENSHAW 40TH ANNIVERSARY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Over the course of a career that’s spanned three decades, 13 albums, Grammy and Golden Globe nominations, film and TV appearances (Buddy Holly in “La Bamba”) and thousands of performances, Marshall Crenshaw’s musical output has maintained a consistent fidelity to the qualities of artfulness, craftsmanship and passion, and his efforts have been rewarded with the devotion of a broad and remarkably loyal fan base. His debut album, Marshall Crenshaw, was acclaimed as a masterpiece upon its release in 1982 and established him as a singular songwriter, record maker, and guitarist. The album spawned the hit single “Someday, Someway,” and other classics such as “(You’re My) Favorite Waste of Time,” “Whenever You’re On My Mind” and “Cynical Girl”

DIRTY DEEDS: THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Hailing from New England area, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience brings forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world’s best rock bands, AC/DC. Taking the crowd on an unpredictable thrill ride throughout their entire concert, Dirty Deeds revisits all of the timeless AC/DC hits along with bringing you back to the early music that was the roots of AC/DC’s rise to stardom. Developing a reputation for their attention to detail, Dirty Deeds not only captures the on stage antics and appearance of AC/DC, but also make use of interactive video, lighting, and fully functional props to recapture the theatrics that makes an AC/DC concert an experience to never be forgotten. A true audio and visual experience, Dirty Deeds invites you to take part in a few hours of pure Rock n’ Roll escapism as they take the stage and pay tribute to one of the greatest groups of our time, AC/DC!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

MAJESTIC-OPOLY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 23 & 24 at 6:30pm

Join us for our 17th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! This is The Majestic Theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year. Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. Tickets are available at the door or at www.majestictheatre.net.

MISS HOLMES / Milford Area Players at Amato Center (Milford) / Sept. 23-Oct. 2

A play by Christopher M. Walsh / Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, “Miss Holmes” re-examines the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson by exploring the added obstacles faced by these two iconic characters – if they were women.When an anonymous note sends a newlywed wife looking for help, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector. But this Holmes and Watson face far greater challenges than bringing the criminal to justice. Miss Holmes possesses one of the greatest deductive minds of her generation, but she chafes at the restraints imposed upon her by society, and Dr Watson struggles to make a difference at the only hospital in London that will hire female doctors. https://milfordarea.booktix.com/

THE LINDA RONSTADT EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan’s formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history. The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes you on a Musical Journey of Chart Topping Smash Hits, “You’re No Good”, “When Will I Be Loved”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Blue Bayou” and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon and Little Feat to name a few! Come out and revel in the songs Linda Ronstadt brought to life so beautifully by The Linda Ronstadt Experience. American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh takes you on an emotional ride of Purity, Power, and Heartbreak as she soars through these songs as though they live inside her just singing to the heavens. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th

CAPITAL ARTS FEST / South Main Street (Concord) / September 24 & 25

This lively street festival highlights Concord’s incredible arts community with vendors, food and live music on South Main Street in downtown Concord. The event is anchored by a juried fine arts and craft fair, presented by the League of NH Craftsmen. Shop the breathtaking displays of ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art prints and more in the tents set up on South Main Street. Visit the outdoor stage to watch performances from The Capitol Center for the Arts—a diverse lineup of music is planned for the two festival days, including performances by Firefall (a 70s band that created the hit “You are the Woman”) and Screaming Orphans (a pop and folk band from Ireland). Complete schedule of events and performances at https://www.visitconcord-nh.com/capital-arts-fest

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / Palace Theatre (Manchester) Through Oct. 2

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th

WOLF / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 4pm (also 9/23-24 at 7pm)

A play by Rajiv Joseph / How do you find your place in a world in which you no longer belong? When 15-year-old Theresa is miraculously returned to her parents after being abducted as a toddler, her family must reconcile the child they lost with the young woman they’ve found. Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph unfurls Theresa’s new life, as she and her family struggle to make sense of a shattered past and an uncertain future in the wake of a parent’s worst nightmare. *Content Transparency: This show contains a gunshot, suicide and references to suicide, emotional abuse of a minor, and references to missing children. https://tkapow.com/MrWolf.html

HERMAN’S HERMITS Starring PETER NOONE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm

Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is a must-see concert experience ideal for Fairs, Festivals, Casinos, Performing Arts Centers, Symphony Halls and Private Events. Rock’s premiere raconteur packs plenty of puns but pulls no punches with his music. Peter Noone is the real deal with over 60 million records sold! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

