Sept. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 7 new positive results; no deaths reported

Monday, September 21, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Click here for more interactive data from NH DHHS.

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 21, 2020, DHHS announced 7 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,952 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Laboratory reporting from one laboratory was incomplete so additional test results may be received from this laboratory in the coming days. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 726 (9 percent) of 7,952 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,952
Recovered 7,226 (91%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 288
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 726 (9%)
Current Hospitalizations 11
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) ( see 2 below) 242,242
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,754
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,743
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,253
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 583 1,232 559 1,165 892 623 1,244 900
LabCorp 441 731 1,023 738 842 849 511 734
Quest Diagnostics 1,267 527 1,316 2,784 1,138 1,781 2,935 1,678
Mako Medical 17 0 29 11 218 45 29 50
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 127 609 640 588 1,091 1 0 437
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 456 312 268 274 277 175 133 271
Other Laboratory* 193 112 139 192 208 284 21 164
Total 3,084 3,523 3,974 5,752 4,666 3,758 4,873 4,233
Antibody Laboratory Tests
9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 Daily Average
LabCorp 1 12 7 12 9 12 0 8
Quest Diagnostics 31 31 34 38 56 22 4 31
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 8 6 7 4 0 0 4
Other Laboratory* 5 8 5 13 4 0 0 5
Total 42 59 52 70 73 34 4 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.