Sept. 21-25 is GEAR UP Week in NH: Celebrating students through the pandemic

CONCORD, NH – Overcoming challenges is nothing new to GEAR UP New Hampshire. So, the pandemic problems facing our communities and schools are proving no match for the men and women dedicated to helping students kick open the doors to higher education and lifelong career opportunities. In celebration and recognition of these efforts. New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu will proclaim September 21-25 GEAR UP Week in New Hampshire.

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a college access program providing students and families the support and resources they need for college success. Since 1999, GEAR UP has improved educational outcomes for millions of low-income, minority and disadvantaged students across the United States, including over 3,000 students from eight school districts around the state (Berlin, Lisbon, Stewartstown, Laconia, Claremont, Franklin, White Mountain Regional High School, and Manchester).

The New Hampshire GEAR UP Alliance aims to increase opportunities for New Hampshire’s underrepresented students to access higher education; build a bridge between high schools, businesses and colleges in New Hampshire to better prepare students for success.

GEAR UP provides additional support in each school district to help GEAR UP students succeed. GEAR UP support may include: making arrangements for services to help students succeed academically, mentoring, tutoring, study skills workshops and summer enrichment programs on college campuses. GEAR UP will also help students choose challenging courses that align with their career goals, access scholarship aid, learn about college options and explore careers.

New Hampshire GEAR UP Alliance will celebrate National GEAR UP Week 2020 by focusing on the story of students, the impact on school districts, participating in social media challenges, and more.

“GEAR UP New Hampshire provides an unprecedented level of support for our underserved students,” says Stephanie Lesperance, New Hampshire GEAR UP Alliance Project Director. “This week we are focusing on student stories and the journey they are on preparing for the future. Students are the reason we do this work and it is their story that is truly inspiring. GEAR UP helps highlight these incredible students.”

This year looks a little different in how GEAR UP is engaging students during the pandemic. We are moving activities to the student Google classrooms as well as engaging students on social media. Students will be featured on social media platforms as well as videos from the Governor and Mayor all to celebrate students and to continue supporting them in while maintaining safety precautions. This week, especially this year, is about telling the story of GEAR UP and the impact that it has on students’ educational journeys. Activities taking place at NH GEAR UP Alliance partner schools include:

Daily themes related to college and career planning

College and career related trivia

For more information about GEAR UP New Hampshire, please contact Debby Scire or on the Web at www.gearupnh.org.