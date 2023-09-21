Sept. 21-24 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st

Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Mark Lapointe / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

TMFI / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Henry Laliberte / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 7pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Violet Crimes, Girl Spit, Psych Ward Disco, Breaking Up / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Chris Gardner / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Banana Gun / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Jodee Frawlee / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Alex Cohen / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jamsterdam Band / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm

Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 / 6:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

HENRY ROLLINS – GOOD TO SEE YOU / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. “Rollins is many things,” says The Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.” Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales around the world. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE WIZARD OF OZ / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / FINAL WEEKEND! – DIRECT/x

Follow the Yellow Brick Road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. This timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC BRIAN GLOWACKI & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Brian Glowacki’s comedy feels like home. His playful style and originality have quickly taken him from a small town class clown to a nationwide crowd favorite. Brian’s likability on stage paired with sharp observations on life have quickly catapulted him into view as one of the nation’s premier emerging talents. Brian is the national touring opener for comedian Bob Marley as well as headlining many clubs and festivals on his own. He connects daily to his growing tribe on social media through short videos about his family and his travels. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAGE STRUCK / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / FINAL WEEKEND! – DIRECT/x

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London’s West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O’Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert’s thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne’s therapist. Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what’s coming next, just wait a minute. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd

PAULA POUNDSTONE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Paula can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JANIVA MAGNESS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Singer-songwriter-author Janiva Magness makes a forceful return on June 24 with the release of Hard to Kill, the Los Angeles-based musician’s first new collection in three years. The seven-time Blues Music Awards recipient and 2016 Grammy Award nominee sits on the bedrock of blues, soul, and funk. The music on her newest album ‘Hard to Kill’ is tough, assured and boldly honest. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MARSHALL CRENSHAW – 40 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ TOUR / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over the course of a career that’s spanned three decades, 13 albums, Grammy and Golden Globe nominations, film and TV appearances (Buddy Holly in “La Bamba”) and thousands of performances, Marshall Crenshaw’s musical output has maintained a consistent fidelity to the qualities of artfulness, craftsmanship and passion, and his efforts have been rewarded with the devotion of a broad and remarkably loyal fan base. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

