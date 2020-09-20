Sept. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 29 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, DHHS announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,947 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59 percent being female and 41 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (9), Rockingham (5), Belknap (2), Grafton (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 725 (9 percent) of 7,947 cases. Eight of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting, have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 20, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,947 Recovered 7,201 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 308 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 725 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 10 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 240,401 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,737 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,489 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 768 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 622 583 1,232 559 1,165 892 623 811 LabCorp 531 441 731 1,023 738 842 346 665 Quest Diagnostics 2,494 1,267 527 1,316 2,784 1,136 1,724 1,607 Mako Medical 12 17 0 29 11 218 45 47 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 203 127 609 640 588 1,091 1 466 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 111 456 312 268 274 277 151 264 Other Laboratory* 57 193 112 139 191 208 101 143 Total 4,030 3,084 3,523 3,974 5,751 4,664 2,991 4,002 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 9/19 Daily Average LabCorp 1 1 12 7 12 9 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 6 31 31 34 38 56 20 31 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 5 8 6 7 4 0 4 Other Laboratory* 0 5 8 5 13 4 0 5 Total 7 42 59 52 70 73 20 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.