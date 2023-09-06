Sept. 20: Dinner and a patient seminar on joint replacement at Bedford Village Inn

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ve got questions about joint pain and the prospect of knee replacement; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bryan Lawless MD of Elliot Hospital has answers and he will be on hand to field all your questions during a special seminar on Sept. 20 at The Grand at Bedford Village Inn, Charolais Room. Light dinner provided.

Dr. Lawless will discuss treatment advancements in total joint pain including:

Mako Total Knee Replacements

Mako Partial Knee Replacements

Space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing foundation@elliothospital.org

The Bedford Village Inn is located at 12 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford.