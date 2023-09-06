Sept. 20: Dinner and a patient seminar on joint replacement at Bedford Village Inn

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 SolutionHealth Community, Events, Science and Technology 0
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 SolutionHealth Community, Events, Science and Technology 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Bedford Village Inn. File Photo
Bedford Village Inn. File Photo
Brian Lawless MD
Brian Lawless M.D.

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ve got questions about joint pain and the prospect of knee replacement; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bryan Lawless MD of Elliot Hospital has answers and he will be on hand to field all your questions during a special seminar on Sept. 20 at The Grand at Bedford Village Inn, Charolais Room. Light dinner provided.

Dr. Lawless will discuss treatment advancements in total joint pain including:

  • Mako Total Knee Replacements
  • Mako Partial Knee Replacements

Space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing foundation@elliothospital.org

The Bedford Village Inn is located at 12 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford.

Mako
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Brian Lawless M.D. will field your questions Sept. 20 on options for partial and total knee replacements using state-of-the-art Mako robotic knees.

 

 

About this Author

SolutionHealth

SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the healthcare needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.

EmailWebsite

See all of this author's posts