Sept. 20: Dinner and a patient seminar on joint replacement at Bedford Village Inn

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ve got questions about joint pain and the prospect of knee replacement; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bryan Lawless MD of Elliot Hospital has answers and he will be on hand to field all your questions during a special seminar on Sept. 20 at The Grand at Bedford Village Inn, Charolais Room. Light dinner provided.
Dr. Lawless will discuss treatment advancements in total joint pain including:
- Mako Total Knee Replacements
- Mako Partial Knee Replacements
Space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing foundation@elliothospital.org
The Bedford Village Inn is located at 12 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford.