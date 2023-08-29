Sept. 2: Cruising Downtown’s 22nd Annual classic car show

MANCHESTER, NH – The 22nd annual Cruising Downtown classic car show is set for Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Elm Street.

As with every year, there’s going to be lots of amazing cars, great food, live demonstrations, live music, all sorts of different vendors, and even more cars!

The Elm Street stage at Veterans Park will feature a number of local bands.

Manchester Rotary Club gets together and puts countless hours into planning the ultimate car show. Proceeds go to help families that are less fortunate – donations will be collected by Rotarian volunteers throughout the show.