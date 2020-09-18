Sept. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 48 new positive results with 14 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 18, 2020, DHHS announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,861 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 38 percent being female and 62 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Strafford (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (4), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 725 (9 percent) of 7,861 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting, have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire





New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,861 Recovered 7,117 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 306 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 725 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 237,518 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,635 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,094 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 991 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 856 598 622 583 1,232 559 1,165 802 LabCorp 648 765 531 441 731 1,023 162 614 Quest Diagnostics 1,055 639 2,494 1,267 527 1,316 2,720 1,431 Mako Medical 6 2 12 17 0 29 11 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 771 700 203 127 609 640 587 520 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 368 387 111 456 312 268 211 302 Other Laboratory* 133 97 57 192 112 139 103 119 Total 3,837 3,188 4,030 3,083 3,523 3,974 4,959 3,799 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Daily Average LabCorp 3 9 1 1 12 7 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 50 17 6 31 31 34 38 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 2 0 5 8 6 7 5 Other Laboratory* 11 5 0 5 8 5 8 6 Total 72 33 7 42 59 52 53 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.