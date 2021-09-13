Sept. 18 Join CelebratED MHT!: Citywide ‘welcome back’ party for students, educators and families

MANCHESTER, NH – If you live or work in the city, or go to school in the city, or have ever gone to school in the city, or pay school taxes here, or simply care about our schools and are rooting for their continued success – or if you just love a good celebration – then mark your “this is going to be a good one” calendar for Sept. 18 when the city’s first-ever festival to celebrate public education and community, aka CelebratED MHT!, will take place. The festivities will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester.

The event, presented by USI Insurance Services, will officially launch the new school and welcome back students, families, teachers, and staff with a day-long party atmosphere including entertainment, food, fun and games. Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

The Manchester School District, Manchester Proud, and more than 30 city departments and organizations have joined forces to present the city-wide festival and is free for all to attend.

Highlights will include:

LIVE performances by the Akwaabe Ensemble, Groupon Barrio Show, Manchester High School Marching Bands, Martin Toe and more

FREE food for all kids and families, plus additional food options for purchase

FREE books for all Manchester School District students, with book readings by City Year throughout the day

Visits by our kids’ favorite comic book characters and Fungo, the Fisher Cats’ mascot, who will be giving away 1,000 free tickets to the evening’s home baseball game

Kids activities throughout the day, including Manchester Fire Department fire muster, sidewalk chalk drawing contest, games, dance lessons and more

FREE trolley transportation will be available to and from the event, with hourly pick-up and drop-off between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following routes:

Starting at Gossler Park Elementary School, to West High School at the corner of McGregor & Hecker Street, to Veterans’ Memorial Park

Starting at the corner of Karatsas Avenue and Eastern Avenue, to Beech Street Elementary School, to Veterans’ Memorial Park

ABOUT MANCHESTER PROUD

Manchester Proud is a community-based movement committed to the success of all public school students in the City of Manchester, New Hampshire. It brings together all residents of the community to envision, plan and achieve its mission. Manchester Proud has no affiliations, political or otherwise, and is empowered by the fundamental belief in the strength of working together, equitably, inclusively and collaboratively. Manchester Proud seeks to build a stronger Manchester through the excellence of the City’s public schools. Learn more at manchesterproud.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mhtproud.