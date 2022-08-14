Sept. 18 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run: A “tasty” ride through Southern NH … for the underdogs!

MANCHESTER, NH – Polish your chrome, shine up those tires and get your motors running! Second Chance Ranch Rescue in New Boston is hosting its 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run. The NH non-profit is excited to have motorcycle/car enthusiasts and animal lovers alike participate in this great event!

The participants (cars and motorcycles) must visit five checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. This year is a “tasty tour” of some amazing NH donut shops! The Chichester Country Store, The Bakeshop at Northwoods Brewing, and Heav’nly Donuts will be participating. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. Having the best hand and winning is purely a matter of chance. The event is being held Sunday September 18, 2022. Begin at Manchester Harley Davidson after 9 a.m. and come “show your hand” at the Auburn Pitts in Auburn, by 1 p.m.

Second Chance Ranch Rescue is a nonprofit, dog rescue, whose mission is to rehabilitate and give a second chance to lost, forgotten, or misunderstood dogs in order to help them find their furever home. They reduce adoption return and failure rates by implementing a thorough adopter evaluation process, which includes ensuring a strong human/dog match, adopter education and adoption integration plans. They help all breeds of dogs and also work with our communities to raise awareness about the misconceptions of bully-type breeds and rescue dogs.

All proceeds from the Pitbull Poker Ride and raffles will help the ranch continue to provide medical care, training, safety and support to dogs in their care. Community support is critical to advancing the mission of Second Chance Ranch Rescue. We couldn’t do it without volunteers and supporters like YOU!

Registration to ride will be $35 per person (automobile +/or motorcycle drivers & passengers). Registration fee will include lunch at the Auburn Pitts. Nonparticipants can join us at 1 p.m. for lunch for just $15. There will be live music by Strike 3, raffles, prizes for best and worst hand, and much more.

Registrants will receive a commemorative item and other swag. More info and a registration link can be found here.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event , donating a raffle item or in need of additional information, please call Laura at 603-396-6787.

Event Details: