Sept. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 388 positive results with 33 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 17, 2021, DHHS announced 388 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 296 people who tested positive by PCR test and 92 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,173 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Strafford (53), Merrimack (40), Belknap (21), Grafton (16), Sullivan (16), Coos (15), Carroll (14), and Cheshire (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (33) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 122 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 114,322 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 114,322 Recovered 108,692 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,457 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,173 Current Hospitalizations 122

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.