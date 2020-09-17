Sept. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,814 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Strafford (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Belknap (2), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (5).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 725 (9 percent) of 7,814 cases. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 17, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,814 Recovered 7,104 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 272 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 725 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 235,510 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,576 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 44,674 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 873 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 9/17/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Mountain View Community Ossipee 3 5 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 832 856 598 622 583 1,232 559 755 LabCorp 936 647 765 531 441 731 238 613 Quest Diagnostics 791 1,055 639 2,494 1,267 527 1,265 1,148 Mako Medical 31 6 2 12 17 0 29 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 724 771 700 203 127 609 640 539 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 355

…