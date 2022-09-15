Sept. 17: CelebratED MHT! A Festival of Manchester public schools and the community

MANCHESTER, NH – Come one and all to Manchester’s second annual festival of our public schools and community: CelebratED MHT!, presented by USI Insurance Services. The festivities will roll out on September 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester, NH.

It’s time to welcome back our students, families, teachers, and staff – and to launch a new school year filled with joy and promise.

It’s time to recognize the accomplishments of our students, teachers, and staff – and the diversity of talents and opportunities that is the Manchester School District.

It’s time to have fun! – to bring our community together for a day of unity and celebration.

The Manchester School District, Manchester Proud, and more than 30 city departments and organizations have joined forces to present a city-wide festival, celebrating Manchester’s public schools and community. The festival will be FREE to ALL and include:

LIVE performances by the Akwaabe Ensemble, Barranquillo Flavor, Manchester High School Marching Bands, Manchester School Choirs, The Freese Brothers Big Band with Alli Beaudry, Aaron Tolson Speaking in Taps, and more

FREE food for all kids and families

FREE books for all Manchester School District students, with book readings by City Year throughout the day

Visits by our kids’ favorite comic book characters and Fungo, the Fisher Cats’ mascot, who will be giving away free tickets to the evening’s home baseball game

Kids, activities throughout the day, including Manchester Police and Fire demonstrations, robotics competition, student art show, sidewalk chalk drawing, games, dance lessons and more

FREE school bus transportation will be available to and from the event, with hourly pick-up and drop-off between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm on the following routes:

Starting at Parkside Middle School, to West High School at the corner of McGregor & Hecker Street, to Veterans’ Memorial Park

Starting at Elmwood Gardens, to Beech Street Elementary School, to Veterans’ Memorial Park

CelebratED MHT! A festival to celebrate public schools and community at Veteran’s Memorial Park on September 17th! Visit: ManchesterProud.org/Celebrated for additional information.

ABOUT MANCHESTER PROUD

Manchester Proud is a community-based movement committed to the success of all public school students in the City of Manchester, New Hampshire. It brings together all residents of the community to envision, plan and achieve its mission. Manchester Proud has no affiliations, political or otherwise, and is empowered by the fundamental belief in the strength of working together, equitably, inclusively and collaboratively. Manchester Proud seeks to build a stronger Manchester through the excellence of the City’s public schools. Learn more at manchesterproud.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mhtproud.